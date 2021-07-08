Submit a Tip
Tree falls in Myrtle Beach resident’s yard as Elsa passes over

By Jennifer Roberts
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Elsa blew through the Grand Strand in just a matter of hours Thursday morning.

Some residents felt the storm’s impact in a big way.

Joy Bast, who lives in the Arrowhead community of Myrtle Beach, says she woke up thinking it would be a normal day.

But at around 6:30 a.m., Bast says she was drinking a cup of coffee and watching the news to get more updates.

That’s when she said things quickly changed.

“I heard what sounded like lightning and cracking,” she said. “Since it was dark, I turned on the floodlights in the back, and my tree had fallen.”

The fallen tree also severely damaged some of her property in the backyard.

“It smashed the gates and a couple of sections of the fence, and a couple of my tomato plants,” she said. “I was really scared. It was really scary this morning. I’ve never had a tree fall. We just moved here in the fall. My second thought was I better move away from the area because we have taller trees and what if one falls on the house?”

Bast said she’s thankful no one was hurt and that no major damage could be seen.

“After it passed, I calmed down and set in on what to do now,” she said. “We’ve got some clean-up to do.”

Bast says she and her fiancé are focused on getting the huge tree removed as quickly and as safely possible.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

