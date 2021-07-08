TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes along Kings Highway closed due to power line on car

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Part of Kings Highway is closed after a power line fell on top of a car Thursday afternoon.

Myrtle Beach police MCpl. Tom Vest said a tree fell on a power line and broke a power pole at Kings Highway and 72nd Avenue North.

A transformer landed on one car in a parking lot and then a power line landed on a second car that had a person inside, according to Vest.

Vest said that the person was able to get out of the car safely after the power was turned off, and no other injuries were reported.

The southbound lanes of Kings Highway at 72nd Avenue North are closed as Santee Cooper crews work to repair the damage.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

According to Santee Cooper’s website, this incident is impacting about 50 customers and restoration is in progress.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.