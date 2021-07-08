Power outages reported as Tropical Storm Elsa moves through

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Power outages are being reported in our Thursday morning as Tropical Storm Elsa moves through.

As of 5:15 a.m., Duke Energy is reporting 24 customers are without power in Darlington County, 107 in Dillon County and 625 in Florence County.

Meanwhile, Pee Dee Electric Cooperative is reporting 22 of their customers in Darlington County are in the dark.

You can find real-time updates on power outages in your area by clicking the links below:

