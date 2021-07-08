Submit a Tip
Police: California man shoots, kills armed home intruder

By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) - Police say a man died after being shot while invading a California home.

The Fairfield Police Department announced a 27-year-old man from Suisun City entered a home Tuesday morning while a married couple in their 60s were having breakfast.

The husband called 911 after the man broke into the couple’s home by breaking through a door, police said. The homeowner shot him with his legally-owned gun out of fear for their safety.

Police found the intruder across the street in possession of a semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead minutes after the shooting. The intruder was out on parole after being convicted of a previous violent crime.

The Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau is handling the case.

