Myrtle Beach Police Department deals with staffing challenges, looks to fill 45 officer positions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s not just restaurants and retail stores looking to hire. The Myrtle Beach Police Department is too.

“We’ve seen more retirements this year than we have in years past. And we’ve seen people getting out of law enforcement just entirely,” Master Corporal Tom Vest said.

And those retirements and career changes have put the Myrtle Beach Police Department in a tough spot. They now have around 45 open officer positions.

Vest said 10 of those spots are from a grant so the department can expand. Still, the around 200 sworn officer agency is short-staffed and needs to hire. Vest said despite a recent 4% raise from Myrtle Beach City Council, pay is still an issue.

“Pay is challenging, you’re never going to get rich in law enforcement that’s not what it’s about,” he added.

But after over a year with law enforcement in the spotlight, Vest said pay isn’t the only thing keeping new candidates out.

“There are challenges with recruiting there are challenges from the standpoint of public opinion,” Vest said.

And the staffing shortage won’t be solved overnight.

It’s about a year-long process from the time someone applies until they’re trained, sworn in and out on the streets.

But Horry-Georgetown Technical College is trying to help. Their police pre-academy training program has been working with local departments to recruit possible candidates and it gives the students college credit in the process.

“It’s another pathway that wouldn’t be available otherwise. Many of them don’t know how to go about applying to a police department,” Dan Wysong, who helps run the program at HGTC, said.

In Conway, their police department is also hiring. Spokesperson Brooke Holden said CPD currently has eight open spots. She said they’re growing with the community.

“Once those eight vacancies are filled, the city of Conway will have the most officers they’ve ever had,” Holden said.

And while Vest said having 45 open positions at once is a serious issue, the community is still safe.

“This department is focused on recruiting the best candidates to serve this community. But there are challenges in law enforcement recruiting that we are not immune from here in Myrtle Beach,” he added.

For smaller departments like the Loris Police Department, Chief Gary Buley said they don’t have as many issues hiring officers. But they do have trouble with retention. Buley said many officers leave Loris for agencies with higher pay.

WMBF News has reached out to the Horry County Police Department about how many open officer positions they have but we have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.