MBPD responds to over 2,100 calls for service during holiday weekend; 108 related to fireworks

(Source: File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police officers stayed busy during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The department told WMBF News that between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a total of 2,150 calls for services. Officers conducted 524 traffic stops, issued 415 citations and made 130 arrests.

WMBF News wanted to know if any citations were due to people illegally setting off fireworks in the city. Anyone who violates the city ordinance could face a $250 fine and/or jail time, according to the city of Myrtle Beach. Ahead of the Fourth of July, the city and police department said there had been an increase of fireworks complaints throughout the city limits.

An MBPD spokesperson said that out of the 2,150 calls for service, 108 were related to fireworks.

“In most cases, the persons responsible for discharging fireworks were gone or fled upon officers’ arrivals or were juveniles,” according to MBPD.

But the department explained that due to a possible discrepancy between the city ordinance and state law, the ordinance is under legal review. Therefore, there is no report available to show how many of the 415 citations involved the use of fireworks.

