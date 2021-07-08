Submit a Tip
Marion County water company to receive $4.9 million to fix aging water system

(Source: Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Nearly $5 million in federal funding is heading to Marion County to help fix part of its water system.

The USDA announced on Wednesday that it’s investing $307 million to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in 34 states, including the Palmetto State. The state of South Carolina will receive over $9.5 million dollars from the USDA to support three projects in the state.

One of the projects is in Marion County. The MarCo Rural Water Company will receive a $4.9 million investment that will be used to install new water lines and enhance the system’s flow around Marion County.

MarCo’s water system was installed in the 1970s, and its water system comes from 10 groundwater wells that are pumped daily to provide water for the system. The wells are experiencing significant reductions in pumping capacity, according to a press release from the USDA.

The federal funding will also be used to construct a backup elevated water storage tank, backup water supply well and a backup water treatment facility in MarCo’s water system.

The town of Calhoun Falls will also receive over $4.9 million in loans in grants to upgrade its water system with new meters, pipes, hydrants and connect existing residential service lines to the installed pipes.

“We are excited to assist both Abbeville and Marion counties to improve their water infrastructure.  Projects like these are essential and will have a significant impact to rural communities for years to come”, said Marty Bright-Rivera, acting state director for South Carolina USDA Rural Development.

