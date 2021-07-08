Submit a Tip
Keeping You Safe: How to protect your home while on vacation

By Loren Korn
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach is a city where folks have multiple homes, but whether you have one or several, it’s all about protecting your property when you’re away.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, homeowners should:

  • Keep all doors and windows locked
  • Keep the lights on
  • Do not post to social media when you’re out of town.

“Don’t leave anything out in plain sight. Don’t give them a reason to break into your property,” Myrtle Beach Police Det. Chris Tyndall said.

Tyndall added that homeowners can also request a “keep check” if they’re gone for a long period of time.

“The officer can just self-generate calls and just make sure your property has not been broken into, no broken windows, the doors are secure and everything is just as you left it,” he said.

If you’d like to request an officer to check on your home, call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382.

