Horry County Animal Care Center to temporarily close due to COVID-19

(Source HCACC Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Just over a week after announcing it had reached capacity, county officials say the Horry County Animal Care Center will now have to temporarily close.

In a statement released Thursday, the county says closure comes due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and potential exposures.

The center, located at 1923 Industrial Park Road, will be closed until at least July 19.

The HCACC will also be unable to conduct adoptions, but staff will continue to care for animals on-site.

It also remains at capacity and rescues will continue on a case-by-case basis.

For any animal-related public safety matters, the county says to contact the non-emergency dispatch line at 843-248-1520.

