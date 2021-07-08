FIRST ALERT: Elsa exits, rain chances and summer heat continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While Tropical Storm Elsa exits to the north, more heat and rain chances will return into the weekend.

We’re still left with some Thursday evening downpours as the last of the rain bands from Elsa move through. Most spots turn dry overnight with partly cloudy skies to start Friday morning.

Most of Friday remains dry but we’ll likely see a round of downpours and storms arrive late in the day. These chances arrive around sunset and quickly exit early in the night. Before the rain arrives, the summer heat returns. Afternoon highs climb to near 90°, feeling closer to 100°.

The summer-like forecast will continue this weekend with heat, humidity, and afternoon rain chances. The heat index will approach 100° on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Can’t rule out a few afternoon downpours and storms both days.

Summer heat continues to build (WMBF)

