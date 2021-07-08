First Alert: All clear after Elsa brings heavy winds, rain, tornado warnings

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – After a number of tornado warnings, heavy rain and winds across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee early Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Elsa is moving out of the area.

A tornado watch that was issued for the WMBF News viewing area has been canceled, although a chance for a few scattered, isolated showers remains.

ALL CLEAR. We're giving the ALL CLEAR to severe weather from #Elsa. The TORNADO WATCH has been cancelled and we're looking at a few scattered/isolated showers. #scwx @wmbfnews @jamiearnoldWMBF pic.twitter.com/kOPNanoZsI — Andrew Dockery (@AndrewWMBF) July 8, 2021

There are currently no reports of significant damage from the storm.



