First Alert: All clear after Elsa brings heavy winds, rain, tornado warnings

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – After a number of tornado warnings, heavy rain and winds across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee early Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Elsa is moving out of the area.

A tornado watch that was issued for the WMBF News viewing area has been canceled, although a chance for a few scattered, isolated showers remains.

There are currently no reports of significant damage from the storm.

