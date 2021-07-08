DHEC: ‘Overwhelming majority’ of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations in SC are those not fully vaccinated

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths over a two-week period in South Carolina were in people who were not fully vaccinated against the virus, health officials announced.

According to information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the state’s fully vaccinated rate of 43% is comparable to the vaccination rate of several states currently experiencing outbreaks and a significant increase in cases.

DHEC performed an analysis of newly reported cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the state from June 1 through June 14.

According to the analysis, of the 1,635 newly reported cases for which DHEC staff could determine the individuals’ vaccine status, 1,540 cases – or 94% - were not fully vaccinated.

Health officials said that of the 92 cases that required hospitalization, 83 of those individuals – or 90.2% - were not fully vaccinated.

Of the 11 deaths reported during the two-week period, all of the individuals were not considered fully vaccinated, according to DHEC.

“The overwhelming majority of people who are continuing to get COVID-19 and who are getting hospitalized and dying from this disease are those who are not fully vaccinated,” Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist, said during a statewide media update. “I can’t think of a more impactful point to make that would encourage someone who hasn’t yet received their shots to do so right away.”

