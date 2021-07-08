Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

DHEC: ‘Overwhelming majority’ of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations in SC are those not fully vaccinated

COVID-19 case counts are climbing in the U.S. and South Carolina
COVID-19 case counts are climbing in the U.S. and South Carolina(Chris Joseph)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths over a two-week period in South Carolina were in people who were not fully vaccinated against the virus, health officials announced.

According to information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the state’s fully vaccinated rate of 43% is comparable to the vaccination rate of several states currently experiencing outbreaks and a significant increase in cases.

DHEC performed an analysis of newly reported cases, deaths and hospitalizations across the state from June 1 through June 14.

According to the analysis, of the 1,635 newly reported cases for which DHEC staff could determine the individuals’ vaccine status, 1,540 cases – or 94% - were not fully vaccinated.

Health officials said that of the 92 cases that required hospitalization, 83 of those individuals – or 90.2% - were not fully vaccinated.

Of the 11 deaths reported during the two-week period, all of the individuals were not considered fully vaccinated, according to DHEC.

“The overwhelming majority of people who are continuing to get COVID-19 and who are getting hospitalized and dying from this disease are those who are not fully vaccinated,” Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist, said during a statewide media update. “I can’t think of a more impactful point to make that would encourage someone who hasn’t yet received their shots to do so right away.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch has been issued as Elsa moves into the area.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado warning expires for Horry, Georgetown counties; watch remains in effect
Amanda Sutherland
Former DSS investigator charged with misconduct after Horry County child’s death
Antwone Easterling
Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for shooting his child’s mother in N.C.
Tropical Storm Warnings have been extended to include the Grand Strand. This includes Myrtle...
FIRST ALERT: Elsa remains hurricane, tropical storm warning issued for Grand Strand
Drugs seized from a home along 4th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach during a search warrant.
Police find 7-year-old in Myrtle Beach home during drug investigation; 2 arrested

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 451 new COVID-19 cases days after July 4 weekend
COVID-19 graphic
DHEC: S.C. records 101 new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive above 5%
Blood donation center, hospital leaders to hold press conference on blood supply
Blood donation center, hospital leaders to hold press conference on blood supply
The Biden administration acknowledged falling shy of its goal of having 70% of Americans at...
July 4 celebrations show COVID-19 progress, concerns