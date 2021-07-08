Submit a Tip
Data: Grand Strand saw boost in hotel occupancy, room rates during July 4 weekend

Tourists lounge at the beach by the hotels in downtown Myrtle Beach.
Tourists lounge at the beach by the hotels in downtown Myrtle Beach.(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hotel occupancy on the Grand Strand surpassed 90% for the ninth time this year over the holiday weekend.

New data provided by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce shows hotel occupancy at 92.9% on July 3, making it the third-busiest day of the year so far.

The holiday weekend also appears to have seen a boost in hotel room rates.

At $328.51, the average daily rate for a hotel room on July 3 jumped significantly by more than $100 compared to the previous weeks’ average.

It also marked the first time room rates surpassed the $300 mark for this year.

According to data provided by the chamber, the weekly average daily rates for a hotel room on the Grand Strand have steadily increased since mid-April from just under $150 to more than $230.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

