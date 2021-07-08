Data: Grand Strand saw boost in hotel occupancy, room rates during July 4 weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hotel occupancy on the Grand Strand surpassed 90% for the ninth time this year over the holiday weekend.

New data provided by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce shows hotel occupancy at 92.9% on July 3, making it the third-busiest day of the year so far.

The holiday weekend also appears to have seen a boost in hotel room rates.

At $328.51, the average daily rate for a hotel room on July 3 jumped significantly by more than $100 compared to the previous weeks’ average.

It also marked the first time room rates surpassed the $300 mark for this year.

According to data provided by the chamber, the weekly average daily rates for a hotel room on the Grand Strand have steadily increased since mid-April from just under $150 to more than $230.

