Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Darlington County School District rewards support staff with a 20% starting salary increase

By Cameron Crowe
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Beginning this month, Darlington County School District bus drivers, custodians, and food service staff will see a 20% pay increase.

Darlington County was one of many districts across our state to see a staff shortage during the 2020-2021 school year.

The ones who remained played an important role in the district’s most challenging school year ever.

“Those bus drivers, who were taking meals and dropping them for the families, and visiting the food service folks who were there early in the morning and were there throughout the day preparing meals,” Superintendent Dr. Tim Newman said.

The district began a salary study a few years ago, but the pandemic halted all pay increases.

After the long year, Newman recommended the salary increase for his support staff.

“We finally decided to say you know what we’re really going to take a big step forward and let our employees know that are with us that we value them and want them to stay with us, but also send a message to those who may want to come work for Darlington County School District that they’re going to be valued,” Newman said.

The new starting salaries are as follows:

  • Bus drivers: $14.38
  • Custodians: $12.85
  • Food service: $12.60

“If you look at the market around us it’s pretty comparable, but we’d like to think we’re a little above that now, and again just sending a message to the folks in Darlington County School District that this is where they want to be,” Newman said.

CLICK HERE to apply for open positions at the Darlington County School District.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch has been issued as Elsa moves into the area.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado warning expires for Horry, Georgetown counties; watch remains in effect
Amanda Sutherland
Former DSS investigator charged with misconduct after Horry County child’s death
Antwone Easterling
Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for shooting his child’s mother in N.C.
Crews were called to remove palm trees from Ocean Boulevard that were toppled by winds from...
WATCH: Heavy winds from Elsa topple palm trees on Ocean Blvd.
Linemen in North Myrtle Beach were busy working to restore power after thousands of outages...
Power restored to over 5K in Grand Strand after Elsa moves through

Latest News

July 7, 2021; 6 p.m. newscast
.
Myrtle Beach Police Department shortstaffed, looking to fill 45 vacant positions
.
Highway 90 resident looks to put a halt to new construction along busy road
.
Grand Strand nonprofits easing back to normalcy following pandemic
During Thursday’s press conference, officials showed four angles of the arresting video because...
1 brother’s charges dismissed, 1 officer fired and charged as body cam video released from Rock Hill arrests