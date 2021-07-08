Darlington County School District rewards support staff with a 20% starting salary increase

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - Beginning this month, Darlington County School District bus drivers, custodians, and food service staff will see a 20% pay increase.

Darlington County was one of many districts across our state to see a staff shortage during the 2020-2021 school year.

The ones who remained played an important role in the district’s most challenging school year ever.

“Those bus drivers, who were taking meals and dropping them for the families, and visiting the food service folks who were there early in the morning and were there throughout the day preparing meals,” Superintendent Dr. Tim Newman said.

The district began a salary study a few years ago, but the pandemic halted all pay increases.

After the long year, Newman recommended the salary increase for his support staff.

“We finally decided to say you know what we’re really going to take a big step forward and let our employees know that are with us that we value them and want them to stay with us, but also send a message to those who may want to come work for Darlington County School District that they’re going to be valued,” Newman said.

The new starting salaries are as follows:

Bus drivers: $14.38

Custodians: $12.85

Food service: $12.60

“If you look at the market around us it’s pretty comparable, but we’d like to think we’re a little above that now, and again just sending a message to the folks in Darlington County School District that this is where they want to be,” Newman said.

CLICK HERE to apply for open positions at the Darlington County School District.

