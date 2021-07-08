Submit a Tip
Best Home & Property Services voted Best Pest Control

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Since 1962, Best Home & Property Services has been servicing the Grand Strand and beyond. They are the 2021 winners for Best Pest Control in WMBF News’ Best of the Grand Strand contest.

From termites to pest control, and even encapsulating crawl spaces. They’ve got you covered when it comes to keeping pests at bay.

Come along with us to explore the different options they offer.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

