Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

82-year-old dies in Horry County crash, coroner says

Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
Wrecks kill 2 people, critically hurt another in Northwest Louisiana
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An 82-year-old man has died after a crash in Horry County early Thursday morning.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said Barry French, of Conway, was the victim in the crash.

The wreck happened at around 9:20 a.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Conbraco Circle.

No other details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch has been issued as Elsa moves into the area.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado warning expires for Horry, Georgetown counties; watch remains in effect
Amanda Sutherland
Former DSS investigator charged with misconduct after Horry County child’s death
Antwone Easterling
Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for shooting his child’s mother in N.C.
Crews were called to remove palm trees from Ocean Boulevard that were toppled by winds from...
WATCH: Heavy winds from Elsa topple palm trees on Ocean Blvd.
Linemen in North Myrtle Beach were busy working to restore power after thousands of outages...
Power restored to over 5K in Grand Strand after Elsa moves through

Latest News

July 7, 2021; 6 p.m. newscast
.
Myrtle Beach Police Department shortstaffed, looking to fill 45 vacant positions
.
Highway 90 resident looks to put a halt to new construction along busy road
.
Grand Strand nonprofits easing back to normalcy following pandemic
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center