82-year-old dies in Horry County crash, coroner says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An 82-year-old man has died after a crash in Horry County early Thursday morning.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said Barry French, of Conway, was the victim in the crash.

The wreck happened at around 9:20 a.m. in the area of Highway 501 and Conbraco Circle.

No other details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

