53 arrests, 25 illegal guns taken off streets during ‘Operation Summer Slam’ in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Over 50 people were arrested, and 25 illegal guns were taken off the streets in just a matter of days during a multi-agency effort, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office, along with several other agencies including the Darlington Police Department, Hartsville Police Department, State Law Enforcement Division and U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force, started “Operation Summer Slam” in response to the increased violent crime in and around the county.

During the three-day operation, warrant roundups, traffic checkpoints and proactive community enforcement led to 53 arrests.

The sheriff’s office said 42 of the arrests came from warrants and 11 came from community enforcement and checkpoints.

Three drug search warrants were also developed during the three-day period which resulted in 15 new drug investigations, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said because of those new drug investigations, 11 additional arrests were made, and a large number of drugs were seized.

