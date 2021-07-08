Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

53 arrests, 25 illegal guns taken off streets during ‘Operation Summer Slam’ in Darlington County

(Source: Gray News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Over 50 people were arrested, and 25 illegal guns were taken off the streets in just a matter of days during a multi-agency effort, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office, along with several other agencies including the Darlington Police Department, Hartsville Police Department, State Law Enforcement Division and U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force, started “Operation Summer Slam” in response to the increased violent crime in and around the county.

During the three-day operation, warrant roundups, traffic checkpoints and proactive community enforcement led to 53 arrests.

The sheriff’s office said 42 of the arrests came from warrants and 11 came from community enforcement and checkpoints.

Three drug search warrants were also developed during the three-day period which resulted in 15 new drug investigations, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said because of those new drug investigations, 11 additional arrests were made, and a large number of drugs were seized.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tornado Watch has been issued as Elsa moves into the area.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado warning expires for Horry, Georgetown counties; watch remains in effect
Amanda Sutherland
Former DSS investigator charged with misconduct after Horry County child’s death
Antwone Easterling
Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for shooting his child’s mother in N.C.
Crews were called to remove palm trees from Ocean Boulevard that were toppled by winds from...
WATCH: Heavy winds from Elsa topple palm trees on Ocean Blvd.
Linemen in North Myrtle Beach were busy working to restore power after thousands of outages...
Power restored to over 5K in Grand Strand after Elsa moves through

Latest News

Former DSS investigator charged with misconduct after Horry County child’s death
Former DSS investigator charged with misconduct after Horry County child’s death
Amanda Sutherland
Former DSS investigator charged with misconduct after Horry County child’s death
Antwone Easterling
Police arrest man accused of shooting his child’s mother in N.C.
Golf cart
Pawleys Island police warn residents about possible golf cart stealing plot