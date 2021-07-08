Submit a Tip
5-year-old vacationing in North Myrtle Beach uncovers megalodon tooth

5-year-old Xander found this megalodon tooth at Ocean Creek Resort in North Myrtle Beach.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One five-year-old boy will be taking home quite the treasure after his vacation in North Myrtle Beach.

Kelly Buck sent WMBF News pictures of her 5-year-old son Xander and his discovery: a megalodon tooth.

Buck said that Xander found the tooth in the swash at Ocean Creek Resort where they are staying for the summer.

