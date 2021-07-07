Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

WWII, Navy vet celebrates 100 years with 100 U.S. flags in yard in Gaston County

WWII, Navy vet celebrates 100 years with 100 U.S. flags in yard in Gaston County
WWII, Navy vet celebrates 100 years with 100 U.S. flags in yard in Gaston County(Family photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A proud military veteran from Gaston County celebrated a milestone birthday.

Willie Bert Rhyne, from Mount Holly, turned 100 years old Tuesday.

His friends and family celebrated with a drive-by parade in Mr. Rhyne’s honor. Also, 100 American Flags were placed in his yard by family and neighbors.

“It was a huge turnout,” his granddaughter Melanie Harte said. “The town is very supportive of him.”

WWII, Navy vet celebrates 100 years with 100 U.S. flags in yard in Gaston County
WWII, Navy vet celebrates 100 years with 100 U.S. flags in yard in Gaston County(Family photo)

Mr. Rhyne is a World War II veteran with the Navy from 1941-1945. He served on the USS O’Bannon - a destroyer ship, the most highly decorated ship in Naval history.

His family said that his ship sunk a Japanese submarine during his time. 

Mr. Rhyne’s family said he still drives, and says, " I can drive better than I can walk!”

WWII, Navy vet celebrates 100 years with 100 U.S. flags in yard in Gaston County
WWII, Navy vet celebrates 100 years with 100 U.S. flags in yard in Gaston County(Family photo)

According to his family, Mr. Rhyne is a “devout Christian, loves God, his country and his family most of all.”

Mr. Rhyne is retired from Duke Energy Riverbend Steam Station after 43 years. 

He lives in Mount Holly. His son Ed Rhyne was also a Navy veteran.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Elsa moves through Georgia toward the Carolinas.
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain, tornado threat arrive overnight from Elsa
Amanda Sutherland
Former DSS investigator charged with misconduct after Horry County child’s death
Antwone Easterling
Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for shooting his child’s mother in N.C.
Drugs seized from a home along 4th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach during a search warrant.
Police find 7-year-old in Myrtle Beach home during drug investigation; 2 arrested
Tropical Storm Warnings have been extended to include the Grand Strand. This includes Myrtle...
FIRST ALERT: Elsa remains hurricane, tropical storm warning issued for Grand Strand

Latest News

July 7, 2021; 6 p.m. newscast
.
Myrtle Beach Police Department shortstaffed, looking to fill 45 vacant positions
.
Highway 90 resident looks to put a halt to new construction along busy road
.
Grand Strand nonprofits easing back to normalcy following pandemic
The Grand Strand Humane Society is looking for people to adopt or foster pets while they...
Grand Strand Humane Society temporarily relocates as building undergoes renovations, pest control