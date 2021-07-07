Vehicle fire closes lanes of Highway 501 in Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a vehicle fire Wednesday in the Aynor area.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, lanes of Conway-bound Highway 501 near Rabon Road are closed as first responders work the scene. The call was dispatched at 11:55 a.m.

Crews were called to a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in the Aynor area. (Source: HCFR)

Officials say the fire is now extinguished with no reported injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution if traveling in the area.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.