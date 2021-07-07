Submit a Tip
Vehicle fire closes lanes of Highway 501 in Aynor

Crews were called to a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in the Aynor area.
Crews were called to a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in the Aynor area.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a vehicle fire Wednesday in the Aynor area.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, lanes of Conway-bound Highway 501 near Rabon Road are closed as first responders work the scene. The call was dispatched at 11:55 a.m.

Crews were called to a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in the Aynor area.
Crews were called to a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in the Aynor area.(Source: HCFR)

Officials say the fire is now extinguished with no reported injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution if traveling in the area.

