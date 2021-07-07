Summer of Yum menu items at Eggs Up Grill

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Eggs Up Grill, ranked as the no. 1 breakfast franchise by Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®, is entering summer 2021 with its Summer of Yum limited time menu of four new dishes. Happening now, guests of the breakfast, brunch and lunch concept can enjoy Key Lime Pie Pancakes, Banana Pudding French Toast, Summer Berry Waffles and a Summer Berry Grilled Chicken Salad. At participating locations, guests may also choose between sparkling rose or a sparkling rose mimosa. The promotion runs through Labor Day weekend.

Eggs Up Grill is home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch. The aromas of freshly brewed coffee, savory bacon and hand-cracked, farm-fresh eggs on the griddle, and warm, attentive team members will make you feel right at home. We are “neighbors serving neighbors” daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Recently ranked as the no. 1 breakfast franchise by Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®, Eggs Up Grill is experiencing record growth across the Southeast. Originally founded in Pawleys Island, S.C., by restaurateur Chris Skodras, Eggs Up Grill now has 47 locations and is headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C. In 2018, private equity firm WJ Partners acquired Eggs Up Grill, building the team and priming the brand to rapidly grow in more communities across the U.S. with plans underway to reach the 100 restaurant mark by 2023. For more information, visit eggsupgrill.com.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.