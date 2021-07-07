SC EMS Association gets $350k boost from lawmakers during recruitment push

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina EMS Association is getting $350,000 worth of help.

State lawmakers included the one-time payment in the recently passed budget.

The financial aid comes as the association is in the middle of attempting to recruit 3,000 workers to the industry by April 2023.

As part of its push, the association created its first full-time Executive Director. Association leadership named Henry Lewis to the role in April.

“What we’re looking for are folks that are underemployed or unemployed or those that maybe have never considered EMS as a profession. By in large EMS has not done a very good job being an advocate for what we do and an ambassador to our industry. We do believe we’ve got a lot of potential untapped workforce that just doesn’t know EMS can be a career path.”

The money is flowing through DHEC, and Lewis said the association is not expecting the funding to be available until September.

In the meantime, Lewis said the association is recruiting in earnest. He said his team will begin hosting four regional workshops in August to bring together EMS agencies, K-12 schools, Technical Colleges, and other stakeholders.

He said the goal is to streamline the state’s ability to recruit and educate EMS workers. Once the process is completed, he said the association is looking at hiring a private marketing firm to spread the word.

“We’re great at EMS, that’s what we do. We run ambulance calls, we support EMS operations. We’re not as great with marketing and we recognize that. I think it would be a disservice if we were to try and take that on our own,” he said.

Lewis thanked several lawmakers for making the funding possible, including Sen. Michael Gambrell (R-Anderson).

EMS staffing is not a new issue, but Gambrell said the circumstances were different this year.

“We got our EMS folks involved at the grassroots level to reach out to their individual senators and house members and I think that along with, let’s face it, we had some extra money this year,” he said.

Lewis said he’ll be working to gather lessons and expertise from across S.C. first responder agencies on best recruitment practices.

