Santee Cooper prepares for Tropical Storm Elsa

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - With a tropical storm watch issued across the Lowcountry, Santee Cooper Electrical Company says they are preparing the electrical grids for potential strong winds.

The utility provider has dozens of crew members on standby, including helicopters, tree trimming crews and more.

Santee Cooper Director of Public Relations Nicole Aiello says the preparation on power lines and equipment actually started weeks ago. She says tree trimming crews have been conducting inspections and all areas are up to date.

To best prepare homes in the event of severe weather, Aiello says to check outage maps online and avoid any downed power lines. Additionally, those that use a generator, need to make sure to follow the safety precautions on that specific generator.

“Have a storm kit ready, make sure that they have flashlights with batteries and new batteries, candles,” Aiello said. “Whatever works best for your home. And then to have those emergency numbers nearby in case there is an emergency in your home.”

Aiello says people shouldn’t assume electrical companies know about outages. She says it’s important for people who have an outage or see an outage to give Santee Cooper a call at 888-769-7688 or report the outage on their website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.