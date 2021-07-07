Submit a Tip
Pawleys Island police warn residents about possible golf cart stealing plot

Golf cart
Golf cart(WBAY)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – People in Pawleys Island need to make sure their golf carts are protected.

The Pawleys Island Police Department put out a warning on social media Tuesday night about a possible plot.

The post stated that officers received a tip from another agency that some people are planning to come to the town and steal golf carts.

Police are asking residents to secure their golf carts behind other vehicles or use anti-theft devices to prevent their golf carts from being stolen.

