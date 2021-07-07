Submit a Tip
One injured in crash involving motorcycle in Forestbrook area

A crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday in Forestbrook injured one person.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews have been called to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the Forestbrook community.

According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle happened in the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop at 10:32 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, first responders said.

A lane of Forestbrook Road is closed to traffic as crews work to clear the scene, according to the HCFR.

Drivers should seek an alternate route to avoid delays.

