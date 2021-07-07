Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer...
Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer died Wednesday afternoon after being shot.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a western Indiana police officer has been fatally shot.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that the officer died Wednesday afternoon.

Police haven’t released the name of the officer, pending notification of family.

The Tribune-Star reports the shooting occurred outside a federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse.

Adamson hasn’t released any information about a suspect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Warnings have been extended to include the Grand Strand. This includes Myrtle...
FIRST ALERT: Elsa remains hurricane, tropical storm warning issued for Grand Strand
Antwone Easterling
Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for shooting his child’s mother in N.C.
Elsa will bring the rain, gusty winds and tornado threat to the area EARLY on Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Elsa’s impacts arrive Wednesday night, early Thursday morning
Amanda Sutherland
Former DSS investigator charged with misconduct after Horry County child’s death
Drugs seized from a home along 4th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach during a search warrant.
Police find 7-year-old in Myrtle Beach home during drug investigation; 2 arrested

Latest News

.
Enrollment period for Socastee flood buyout program begins July 12
Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
Condo collapse shifts to recovery operation; 10 more bodies recovered
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Teen on life support after deadly Iowa water ride accident
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home