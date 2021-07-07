Grand Strand nonprofits easing back into normal ways of helping families during crisis events

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The pandemic forced many emergency responders and volunteers to change the way they helped families during a crisis, like a tropical storm or hurricane.

A year later, things are getting back to normal for some of those organizations.

The Salvation Army of Horry County had to create a drive-thru service in 2020 for families to pick up food in the parking lots. Volunteers pre-shopped for families ahead of time and provided the bagged items to families outside.

But this summer, the pantry is back to normal.

The pantry space, located at 1415 2nd Avenue in Conway, is open to families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, where they can walk inside and pick out their meals.

Command Officer for the Salvation Army of Horry County Captain Carl Melton said the pantry has been easing back into its normal operations very well.

He said having the face-to-face interaction inside the pantry during any emergency allows them to provide top-notch service to families because they can now choose more of the food items they like to put inside a bag, instead of receiving a pre-filled bag of items.

“Our neighbors are able to walk through here and physically shop for their food,” Melton said. “Our pantry is now set up to be a, ‘My Plate, My Choice’ food pantry. When people come in, they meet with our caseworker and pantry leader, then they physically walk in and follow a color-coded system. Depending on the size of the family, they get to pick to meet all the food groups.”

Melton said this is a big deal because it helps to ease families even more during a crisis.

The captain said right now, his team is closely watching Tropical Storm Elsa so they can be prepared to launch disaster relief services if need be.

“We have a disaster unit that will go out into the neighborhoods in conjunction with Horry County Emergency Operations, and actually provide food services in those areas,” Melton said. “We watch the weather at the Salvation Army, we’re watching it with you, and we’re going to respond to it as a neighbor.”

When it comes to shelter needs, The American Red Cross of South Carolina also had to adjust to new ways of helping families during emergencies.

The volunteers were required to screen all people before they come into a shelter, and face masks were enforced.

Despite COVID-19 cases dropping, those measures will stay in place a bit longer.

Director for communications for the American Red Cross of South Carolina, Benjamin Williamson, said although they’re turning the page on the pandemic, they must stick with the CDC recommendations for mass sheltering.

“Our shelters are open for everyone,” Williamson said. “The CDC still recommends screening folks, wearing masks, social distancing, because it’s open to anyone and it’s not based on your vaccination statuses. We have really young children and elderly folks that come into our shelters. So those precautions will stay in place at our shelters during this hurricane season.”

Williams said volunteers are slowly shifting back into more in-person work in the fields.

“During hurricane season last year, about 70% of our workforce was working virtually and 30% were on the ground, that will shift a little bit as well,” Williamson said.

He said the American Red Cross is keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Elsa, just in case additional shelter spaces are requested.

“At this point, it doesn’t look like we’re going to open shelters,” Williamson said. “It looks like it’s more of a heavy rain and wind event. We are encouraging folks to prepare their homes, making sure you have a go-bag or an emergency kit in your homes with flashlights, food and water. If you’ve got a generator make sure that’s set up. If we do have impacts, dealing with potential power outages or trees on homes, our teams will be on standby ready to respond.”

Both the Salvation Army of Horry County and The American Red Cross said they are seeking additional volunteers to assist families with various services.

