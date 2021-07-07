Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Grand Strand Humane Society temporarily relocates as building undergoes renovations

The Grand Strand Humane Society said they are temporarily moving as the city works on making...
The Grand Strand Humane Society said they are temporarily moving as the city works on making improvements to their current facility.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Grand Strand Humane Society said they are temporarily moving as the city works on making improvements to their current facility.

According to a press release from GSHS, the move is effective Sunday, Aug. 1.

Officials said the current building at 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue has started to “deteriorate significantly,” and the city of Myrtle Beach has elected to perform remediation work.

The work will require an immediate evacuation for a minimum of 30 days, the shelter announced.

“Given the short notice of this mandatory relocation of nearly 300 animals, we need the support of our community now more than ever. If you are interested in fostering, adopting, volunteering or donating, now is the time!” the release stated.

For the remainder of July, GSHS will hold walk-in adoptions every day from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m., officials said. Regular adoption policies still apply.

Adopters can still elect to apply through the shelter’s website and wait to receive a set appointment time.

“We will be limiting our intakes as much as possible in preparation for this move and we encourage anyone considering rehoming a pet to please consider all possible alternate options. GSHS offers many programs that may be able to help you keep your pet,” the release stated.

The shelter is currently looking for space nearby to house regular shelter operations until they can move back to their current facility, officials said.

If you know of a current location that could serve as a temporary home for GSHS, contact the executive director Jess Wnuk at grandstrandhumanesociety@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Warnings have been extended to include the Grand Strand. This includes Myrtle...
FIRST ALERT: Elsa remains hurricane, tropical storm warning issued for Grand Strand
Antwone Easterling
Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for shooting his child’s mother in N.C.
Drugs seized from a home along 4th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach during a search warrant.
Police find 7-year-old in Myrtle Beach home during drug investigation; 2 arrested
Timothy Tindall
Man jailed on felony DUI charges after crash in Conway area
Weakening Elsa will move through the Carolinas Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Elsa set to bring heavy rain, gusty winds on Thursday

Latest News

.
Enrollment period for Socastee flood buyout program begins July 12
Elsa will bring the rain, gusty winds and tornado threat to the area EARLY on Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Elsa’s impacts arrive Wednesday night, early Thursday morning
Atreyu Jack Wilson may be with his non-custodial father, Brandon.
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 1-year-old
SC EMS Association gets $350k boost from lawmakers during recruitment push
SC EMS Association gets $350k boost from lawmakers during recruitment push