Grand Strand Humane Society temporarily relocates as building undergoes renovations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Grand Strand Humane Society said they are temporarily moving as the city works on making improvements to their current facility.

According to a press release from GSHS, the move is effective Sunday, Aug. 1.

Officials said the current building at 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue has started to “deteriorate significantly,” and the city of Myrtle Beach has elected to perform remediation work.

The work will require an immediate evacuation for a minimum of 30 days, the shelter announced.

“Given the short notice of this mandatory relocation of nearly 300 animals, we need the support of our community now more than ever. If you are interested in fostering, adopting, volunteering or donating, now is the time!” the release stated.

For the remainder of July, GSHS will hold walk-in adoptions every day from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m., officials said. Regular adoption policies still apply.

Adopters can still elect to apply through the shelter’s website and wait to receive a set appointment time.

“We will be limiting our intakes as much as possible in preparation for this move and we encourage anyone considering rehoming a pet to please consider all possible alternate options. GSHS offers many programs that may be able to help you keep your pet,” the release stated.

The shelter is currently looking for space nearby to house regular shelter operations until they can move back to their current facility, officials said.

If you know of a current location that could serve as a temporary home for GSHS, contact the executive director Jess Wnuk at grandstrandhumanesociety@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.