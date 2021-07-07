FIRST ALERT: Elsa’s impacts arrive Wednesday night, early Thursday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Elsa has dropped back down to a Tropical Storm in the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

At 2 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Elsa was located by an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft, NOAA Doppler weather radars, and surface observations near latitude 27.9 North, longitude 83.5 West. Elsa is moving toward just west of due north near 14 mph, and a general northward motion is expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the north-northeast is expected on Wednesday, followed by a faster northeastward motion by late Thursday. On the forecast track, Elsa will move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida later tonight and early Wednesday morning. Elsa is forecast to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf coast by late Wednesday morning and then move across the southeastern United States through Thursday.

Elsa is back to a tropical storm after the 2 AM update with sustained winds of 70 mph. (WMBF)

Maximum sustained winds are now near 70 mph with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in the intensity are possible until landfall occurs on Tuesday. Weakening will begin after Elsa moves inland by late Wednesday morning. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center. Albert Whitted Airport in St. Petersburg, Florida, recently reported a wind gust of 52 mph. The estimated minimum central pressure based on data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft and surface observations is 1004 mb. A University of South Florida buoy recently reported a pressure of 1005.6 mb as the center of Elsa passed nearby.

Tropical Storm Warnings now extend along the entire South Carolina coast. (WMBF)

Tropical Storm Warnings have been extended to include the Grand Strand. This includes Myrtle Beach and Georgetown along with the coastal waters just offshore.

Tropical Storm or even Tropical Depression, or forecast for Elsa does not change here in the Carolinas. (WMBF)

RAINFALL

Heavy rain looks likely across most of the region on Thursday with 1″ to 3″ expected. Very heavy rainfall in a short amount of time early Thursday could result in minor street flooding at times. River levels continue to run much lower-than-normal so river flooding is not expected. With so much tropical moisture in the air, someone will pick up on 4″ of rain.

The rainfall will add up quickly with tropical moisture in the area. Look for 1-3" of rain to fall with someone picking up 4+" of rain. (WMBF)

WINDS

Widespread issues from wind are NOT expected. Winds will turn gusty starting before sunrise Thursday and peak around sunrise. Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph are possible especially near the beaches with. A few higher gusts could occur in stronger rain bands. Secure any loose outdoor items that could be tossed around in gusty winds.

Winds will gust up to 30-40 mph near the beaches. Widespread wind damage is NOT expected from Elsa. (WMBF)

TORNADO THREAT

An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out through Thursday. While widespread severe weather is unlikely, the area will be along the favorable right side of the forecast track. This is the region favored for a tornado threat with tropical systems. The threat for tornadoes will quickly end by midday Thursday.

The right side of the storm will feature a tornado potential early Thursday morning. It's not an outbreak of tornadoes but at least something we need to watch for. (WMBF)

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a level one severe weather risk for late Wednesday night and Thursday for these threats mentioned above. Of course, now is the best time to download the First Alert Weather App! It’s a great tool to keep you informed on Elsa and future storms during this hurricane season. Remember, we have seen many systems like this in years past. Once this gets out of here quickly on Thursday, we stay warm and humid with daily afternoon showers and storms through the weekend.

