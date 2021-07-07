DHEC: S.C. records 101 new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive above 5%

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 101 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 493,799 and deaths to 8,660, officials said.

In Horry County, there was 11 new confirmed case and no additional deaths. Florence County saw six new cases and no additional deaths.

According to DHEC, 2,243 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 5.6%.







