DHEC: S.C. records 101 new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive above 5%

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 101 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 493,799 and deaths to 8,660, officials said.

In Horry County, there was 11 new confirmed case and no additional deaths. Florence County saw six new cases and no additional deaths.

According to DHEC, 2,243 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 5.6%.



Click here for information on hospital bed occupancy.

For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

