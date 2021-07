MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Looking for something fun to do outside while visiting Broadway at the Beach? Head on over to Soar & Explore which is an outside attraction of WonderWorks.

Soar & Explore is a Zipline that goes over the water and a Ropes Course!

When the weather is nice, Soar & Explore opens at Noon everyday. This is a fun challenge to try!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.