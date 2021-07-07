Coastal women’s lacrosse to rejoin ASUN Conference.

ATLANTA, Ga. – Coastal Carolina, along with Delaware State, will rejoin the ASUN Conference as associate members in women’s lacrosse for the upcoming 2022 season, the league office announced on Wednesday.

The Chanticleers, who played last season in the Southern Conference, return to the ASUN where they were a member from 2017-20.

Coastal posts a 17-6 overall ASUN record and was the conference runner-up in both the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The Chants have produced 17 ASUN All-Conference members all-time and recorded a 12-win season in 2019, their last full season in the ASUN, which is the second-most wins in a single season in program history.

With the re-addition of the Chants and Hornets, six programs will compete for the ASUN Championship title in 2022, as CCU and DSU join Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, Liberty, and Stetson.

During the 2021 season, the Chants won 10 of the 17 total games they played in. The squad won five-straight games to kick off the year with wins over Radford, Winthrop, Kennesaw State, Wofford, and Davidson. CCU then went on to post wins over Delaware and San Diego State, before closing out the regular-season slate with three-straight victories over Mercer, No. 9 Jacksonville, and Stetson.

The 2022 season marks the 10th season of women’s lacrosse for the ASUN Conference as it added the sport during 2013.

