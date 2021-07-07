CCU volleyball announces 2021 schedule

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina volleyball head coach Jozsef Forman has released the 2021 volleyball schedule, which includes 14 home matches and two home tournaments to be played at the HTC Center.

After a 2020 fall season that saw the Chanticleers play a 16-match regular-season schedule versus only Sun Belt Conference East Division foes, Coastal is slated to play a full 26-match schedule this fall which will include non-conference matchups with Iowa, Duke, Ole Miss, Florida, UTSA, Northwestern State, Radford, UNCW, and East Carolina.

Coastal’s 2021 regular season will commence on Aug. 27-29 at the HTC Center with the Coastal Carolina Invitational. The Chants will host Duke (Aug. 27) before finishing the opening weekend home tournament with the Duke Blue Devils (Aug. 28).

The Chanticleers will then hit the road on Labor Day weekend in Oxford, Miss. to compete in the Ole Miss Invitational. CCU will play two matches on day one of the tournament, taking on UTSA and host Ole Miss on Friday (Sept. 3) before wrapping up the two-day event with Northwestern State on Saturday (Sept. 4).

Coastal will host its second tournament in three weeks with the Chanticleer Classic on Sept. 9-11 against a trio of Southeast regional opponents in East Carolina, UNCW, and Radford. CCU will kick-off the three-day event with East Carolina (Sept. 9) before hosting both Radford (Sept. 10) and UNCW (Sept. 11) over the weekend.

The Chanticleers will then have one more non-conference tune-up before Sun Belt Conference play, as they will travel to Gainesville, Fla., to take on last season’s No.5-ranked team in the Florida Gators for back-to-back matches at the O’Connell Center on Sept. 18-19.

From there, the HTC Center will host the opening weekend of SBC play on Sept 24-26, as the Chanticleers will open up conference action with contests versus West Division foes Little Rock (Sept. 24) and Arkansas State (Sept. 26).

The 2020 Sun Belt East Champions will be back on the road to start the month of October as they will head to the Peach State to take on both Georgia Southern (Oct. 1) and Georgia State (Oct. 2).

Coastal will then return home for the longest homestand of the season with four consecutive home conference matches beginning with the Troy Trojans (Oct. 8) and the South Alabama Jaguars (Oct. 10). That weekend series will be followed up by two more home matches the following weekend versus ULM (Oct. 15) and Louisiana (Oct. 17).

However, CCU will be on the road for the next four matches, starting with a swing through the Lone Star State to face off with the Texas State Bobcats, the 2020 Sun Belt Champions, on Oct. 22, and the UTA Mavericks on Oct. 23, before a pair of rematches at Troy (Oct. 29) and South Alabama (Oct. 31) close out October.

The Chanticleers will then host both Georgia Southern (Nov. 5) and Georgia State (Nov. 7) in return matches at the HTC Center before rounding out the regular-season slate with back-to-back matches with Appalachian State at Boone, N.C. on Nov. 12 and at home in Conway, S.C. on Nov. 14.

The 2021 Sun Belt Conference Volleyball Championships will be held from Nov. 18-21 at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Ala.

