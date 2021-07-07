Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

AAA: Gas prices continue to climb, not stopping anytime soon

The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.
The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The prices at the pump continue their steady climb as summer travel hits full stride.

According to AAA, crude oil prices will hit a seven-year high this week.

The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.

Unfortunately, it’s not going to stop there.

AAA expects gas prices to rise another 10 to 20 cents through the end of August.

The last time the national average gas price was at $3.25 was in late 2014.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Warnings have been extended to include the Grand Strand. This includes Myrtle...
FIRST ALERT: Elsa remains hurricane, tropical storm warning issued for Grand Strand
Antwone Easterling
Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for shooting his child’s mother in N.C.
Elsa will bring the rain, gusty winds and tornado threat to the area EARLY on Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Elsa’s impacts arrive Wednesday night, early Thursday morning
Drugs seized from a home along 4th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach during a search warrant.
Police find 7-year-old in Myrtle Beach home during drug investigation; 2 arrested
Amanda Sutherland
Former DSS investigator charged with misconduct after Horry County child’s death

Latest News

.
Enrollment period for Socastee flood buyout program begins July 12
The dress code was implemented in an effort to maintain the restaurants standards as a family...
Turkey Leg Hut’s dress code policy sparks mixed reactions online
Elsa will bring the rain, gusty winds and tornado threat to the area EARLY on Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Elsa’s impacts arrive Wednesday night, early Thursday morning
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
Biden visits Illinois to sell voters on families agenda
A crash claimed the life of an innocent bystander early Tuesday in Minneapolis.
Teen who recorded Floyd’s death loses uncle in police crash