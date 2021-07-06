Some North Myrtle Beach neighbors attribute quiet 4th of July to harsher fireworks penalties

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The sounds of fireworks shooting off in the middle of the night may not have been a problem for those living in North Myrtle Beach this Fourth of July.

It’s because harsher penalties for illegally setting off fireworks within the city limit were put into place earlier this year.

RELATED COVERAGE | North Myrtle Beach to issue harsher penalties to those who illegally set off fireworks in city

North Myrtle Beach leaders started enforcing the harsher penalties back in April because they kept receiving complaints from residents about people continuing to illegally set off fireworks.

The first offense could earn you a ticket up to $500. The second offense could result in a custodial arrest.

This was the first Fourth of July with the harsher penalties in place.

One resident, who did not want to be identified, said she lives in the city limits and said fireworks have been a nuisance for her in the past.

But she said during this past holiday weekend she barely heard anyone setting off fireworks. She believes the harsher penalties helped.

Kathy Regan, who also lives in the city limits, said her July 4 experience was peaceful and without any disturbances.

“Nothing that would really keep me awake or bother me,” Regan said.

Zee Dancy and her husband Steve traveled from New Jersey to spend their Fourth of July in North Myrtle Beach. Their hotel is located near Main Street. Zee described her holiday experience has enjoyable.

“Very quiet, very peaceful,” Zee said.

Although she thinks the $500 fine is more than likely discouraging people from setting off fireworks, and she said she’s not too keen on the idea of someone getting arrested for the actions on their second offense.

“I agree with the fine,” Zee said. “The custodial arrest is too much.”

“Hurt people’s pockets, that’ll change their minds,” Steve said.

But some people said they did hear the crackling of fireworks in the wee hours of the morning.

Trevor Kelly, who works at Sand Beachwear along Main Street and lives near the beach, said he heard a lot of fireworks as people celebrated Independence Day.

“I heard fireworks all through the night,” Kelly said. “Probably from Saturday up until last night.”

But he said the sounds didn’t disturb his vacation fun.

“Not whatsoever,” he said.

Patrick Rose, a chef at Duck’s Nightclub, said he only heard a few fireworks. He’s unsure whether the harsher penalties may or may not be the reason behind the much quieter holiday weekend. But he feels there should be some middle ground that will allow residents to enjoy their fireworks with the city limits they reside.

“I know you have to be safe with what you’re doing, why not let people cut loose a little bit, within reason,” Rose said. “You should be able to light up a few fireworks. I don’t see a problem with that as long as it doesn’t get out of hand.”

Our news team has reached out to city leaders from North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach to see if any fireworks citations were issued during the holiday weekend. We are waiting to receive that information.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.