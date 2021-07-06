Silver Alert issued for missing Lumberton woman with dementia

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are asking for the public’s helping in locating a missing Lumberton woman.

According to information from the Lumberton Police Department, 80-year-old Mary Odessa Powell has dementia and never leaves her home.

When family went to check on her Tuesday morning, she was not home, police said.

Powell is 5-foot-4 and weighs 140 pounds. A Silver Alert has been issued for her.

According to authorities, she may possibly be with her son in an unknown location.

Anyone with information as to Powell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.

