SCHP: Bennettsville officer injured after patrol vehicle overturns during pursuit

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Bennettsville police officer was injured in an early-morning crash on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee, the officer was attempting to make a traffic stop around 1 a.m. near Jennings Street when the vehicle fled the scene.

The officer’s vehicle ran off the road and overturned during the pursuit, Lee said.

He added the officer was transported to the hospital for treatment.

No other information was immediately available.

