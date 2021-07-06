Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SCHP: Bennettsville officer injured after patrol vehicle overturns during pursuit

A Bennettsville police officer was injured in a crash Tuesday morning.
A Bennettsville police officer was injured in a crash Tuesday morning.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Bennettsville police officer was injured in an early-morning crash on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee, the officer was attempting to make a traffic stop around 1 a.m. near Jennings Street when the vehicle fled the scene.

The officer’s vehicle ran off the road and overturned during the pursuit, Lee said.

He added the officer was transported to the hospital for treatment.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Tindall
Man jailed on felony DUI charges after crash in Conway area
Weakening Elsa will move through the Carolinas Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Elsa set to bring heavy rain, gusty winds on Thursday
A three-vehicle crash sent several people to the hospital late Sunday night in the Myrtle Beach...
Multi-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area sends four to hospital
Crews responded to the Little River area Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into a building.
Vehicle crashes into building in Little River
Not much change in the 5 AM update when it comes to the track.
First Alert: Tropical moisture returns this week, impacts from Elsa expected midweek

Latest News

Gas prices in Myrtle Beach rose slightly over the past week.
Myrtle Beach gas prices see slight uptick over past week
All work at the Carolina Forest Boulevard/River Oaks Drive intersection is scheduled to happen...
Overnight work at Carolina Forest Blvd., River Oaks Drive will slow commute for drivers
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were enforcing the roads on the way to the...
S.C. troopers out on the roads as travelers head home from Fourth of July festivities
One person was killed and two people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Loris.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly head-on crash in Loris area