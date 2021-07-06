Public meeting on proposed pedestrian improvements to S.C. 544 pushed to August

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A public information meeting for proposed pedestrian improvements on S.C. 544 near Coastal Carolina University has been pushed back from this week’s scheduled date.

That meeting, hosted by the South Carolina Department of Transportation, was set to take place on Thursday, July 8, at CCU’s Johnson Auditorium.

According to a SCDOT spokesperson, the meeting will now take place sometime in mid-August.

The meeting will allow the public to speak with SCDOT representatives and provide feedback on the proposed improvements, which include the installation of a raised concrete median with fencing and curbing between Carter Lane and Elvington Loop, and improved pedestrian crossing at Founders Drive, project leaders said.

The area lines up with CCU’s campus and has been the site of students being struck by vehicles in the past.

