Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Panama City Beach Police are looking for a missing six-year-old boy

Panama City Beach Police need your help located a missing 6-year-old boy last seen on the beach...
Panama City Beach Police need your help located a missing 6-year-old boy last seen on the beach behind the Shores of Panama on Thomas Drive(PANAMA CITY BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, a six-year-old boy went missing Monday afternoon. Beach Police say he was last seen on the beach behind the Shores of Panama on Thomas Drive.

“We have about a 30-minute window from when they found out that he was missing, and then notified the police department. Which as busy as it is on the beach it is really not abnormal from our experience. However, you have to understand the beach is extremely, extremely packed. So they wanted to try to locate that child themselves before they notify law enforcement officers. Once they notified us. It was all hands on deck at that moment,” said Panama City Beach Police Chief Eusebio Talamantez.

Officials say Enrique Cortez is about three feet tall and weighs about 50 lbs. He was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and light blue shorts.

The search for Enrique continued into Monday night. Panama City Beach Police Department was assisted by several agencies including Bay County Sheriffs Office, Panama City Police Department, Beach and Fire Rescue, FWC, Florida Fish and Wildlife, and the United States Coast Guard.

According to Chief Talamantez authorities were focusing the search for Enrique near the water where he was last seen by his parents.

“We’re focusing a lot of our attention in the water because that’s sort of the area he was last seen. However, we have searched up and down this beach utilizing four-wheel-drive vehicles, helicopters, drones, every time for every resource we have for utilizing this moment to try to find this child,” added the Chief.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Panama City Beach Police Department. Their number is 850-233-5000.

Panama City Beach Police are looking for a missing 6-year-old last seen on the beach behind the...
Panama City Beach Police are looking for a missing 6-year-old last seen on the beach behind the Shores of Panama on Thomas Drive.(PANAMA CITY BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENT)

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Tindall
Man jailed on felony DUI charges after crash in Conway area
Weakening Elsa will move through the Carolinas Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Elsa set to bring heavy rain, gusty winds on Thursday
A three-vehicle crash sent several people to the hospital late Sunday night in the Myrtle Beach...
Multi-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area sends four to hospital
Crews responded to the Little River area Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into a building.
Vehicle crashes into building in Little River
Not much change in the 5 AM update when it comes to the track.
First Alert: Tropical moisture returns this week, impacts from Elsa expected midweek

Latest News

Drone footage of flooding in Rosewood neighborhood in Socastee
Enrollment period for Socastee flood buyout program begins July 12
Here's the latest track for Elsa as it weakens moving inland through Georgia and South Carolina.
FIRST ALERT: Increasing confidence in timing of Elsa’s arrival for Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Teresa Villano was the last remaining tuber to be found, bringing a weeks-long search to an end...
Body of last missing tuber found after deadly dam accident in NC
Police are looking for missing 80-year-old woman Mary Powell.
Silver Alert issued for missing Lumberton woman with dementia
A public meeting to discuss improvements to pedestrian safety along S.C. 544 near Coastal...
Public meeting on proposed pedestrian improvements to S.C. 544 pushed to August