Overnight work at Carolina Forest Blvd., River Oaks Drive will slow commute for drivers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Construction will start this week on one of the final steps in the Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project.

Crews have started work on the congested intersection with River Oaks Drive. All of the construction for this intersection is going on at night, from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m.

Horry County officials are advising drivers to take another route if possible once the sun sets.

The work on the intersection was saved for the end of the Carolina Forest Boulevard Ride III widening project. Carolina Forest Civic Association President Carole VanSickler is happy to see this sign that the project is almost done.

“On behalf of the residents of Carolina Forest, we’re excited this project is finally coming to the end,” VanSickler said. “We know that they’ve had delays.”

The entire project was slated to be complete by July 5, but weather delays pushed it back to July 22.

The Carolina Forest Boulevard/River Oaks Drive intersection work will include installing some traffic light parts, working on the asphalt, putting in a concrete island and marking the roads.

Drivers can expect flagging, lane closures and possible detours during that 12-hour overnight stretch. VanSickler said the civic association is relieved that road marking is a part of this phase.

“We are still concerned though that the black top, it’s dark, there’s no street lights, and that the center lines and reflectors are missing from the program,” she said.

While the roadwork is slated to be finished by July 22, Horry County staff said there will still be crews working through September to finish up the second multi-use path.

VanSickler said that path will be worth the extra wait.

“That multi-use path will be a big use because you see more and more people out there with their bikes, walking. That is great for us,” VanSickler said.

The overnight work at the intersection is weather permitting, so with Tropical Storm Elsa on the horizon, it’s possible some nights this week could be delayed.

Without delays, construction is scheduled to run from Tuesday evening through Friday evening.

