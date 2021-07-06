Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach gas prices see slight uptick over past week

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Gas prices in Myrtle Beach rose slightly over the past week, according to a daily survey of nearly 200 area stations.

Information from GasBuddy states Myrtle Beach’s prices at the pump are up 0.6 cents over the last week, averaging $2.79 a gallon.

Gas prices in Myrtle Beach are 1.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 89.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

Price reports indicate the cheapest station in Myrtle Beach is priced at $2.59 per gallon as of July 6, while the most expensive is $2.99.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price in South Carolina as of Tuesday is $2.55, while the highest is $3.27 per gallon.

The nation average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.12 per gallon as of July 6.

According to GasBuddy, the national average is up 7.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and 94.3 cents per gallon than a year ago.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

