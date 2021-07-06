Lake City in the running to be named Reader’s Digest’s ‘Nicest Place in America’

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City is hoping to be on top of a list that’s really “nice.”

The Pee Dee city is a top 10 finalist for Reader’s Digest’s “Nicest Place in America.”

Lake City’s art district has quickly turned it into one of the most unique places in the Pee Dee.

ArtFields Collective Marketing Manager Roberta Burns said Reader’s Digest was looking for a city where people are kind, resilient, and working to make their community better.

Burns nominated Lake City as one of the Nicest Places in America after seeing the return of the area’s biggest event, ArtFields 2021.

“After a year of so many cancellations with COVID, when we came back with ArtFields I felt that in full force, they were welcoming people to our city for a day a week and even outside of ArtFields when people come to Lake City people are always nice and welcoming,” Burns said.

Mayor Lovith Anderson is honored to see his city be recognized by Reader’s Digest.

He said Lake City has a way of making people feel at home.

“I’m happy to know people consider us a friendly town, when you walk by people they have a smile on their face, some days you get smiles all day long,” Anderson said.

Anderson is asking people to get out and vote for Lake City as the 2021 Nicest Place in America.

“In the honor of being a spirited politician, we need all of you guys to vote. We’re Lake City South Carolina, just a jewel in the Pee Dee,” Anderson said.

CLICK HERE to vote for Lake City to be the Nicest Place in America.

Other places in the running are Brooks, Georgia, Littleton, New Hampshire and Manton Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.