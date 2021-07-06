Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Lake City in the running to be named Reader’s Digest’s ‘Nicest Place in America’

By Cameron Crowe
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City is hoping to be on top of a list that’s really “nice.”

The Pee Dee city is a top 10 finalist for Reader’s Digest’s “Nicest Place in America.”

Lake City’s art district has quickly turned it into one of the most unique places in the Pee Dee.

ArtFields Collective Marketing Manager Roberta Burns said Reader’s Digest was looking for a city where people are kind, resilient, and working to make their community better.

Burns nominated Lake City as one of the Nicest Places in America after seeing the return of the area’s biggest event, ArtFields 2021.

“After a year of so many cancellations with COVID, when we came back with ArtFields I felt that in full force, they were welcoming people to our city for a day a week and even outside of ArtFields when people come to Lake City people are always nice and welcoming,” Burns said.

Mayor Lovith Anderson is honored to see his city be recognized by Reader’s Digest.

He said Lake City has a way of making people feel at home.

“I’m happy to know people consider us a friendly town, when you walk by people they have a smile on their face, some days you get smiles all day long,” Anderson said.

Anderson is asking people to get out and vote for Lake City as the 2021 Nicest Place in America.

“In the honor of being a spirited politician, we need all of you guys to vote. We’re Lake City South Carolina, just a jewel in the Pee Dee,” Anderson said.

CLICK HERE to vote for Lake City to be the Nicest Place in America.

Other places in the running are Brooks, Georgia, Littleton, New Hampshire and Manton Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Tindall
Man jailed on felony DUI charges after crash in Conway area
Weakening Elsa will move through the Carolinas Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Elsa set to bring heavy rain, gusty winds on Thursday
A three-vehicle crash sent several people to the hospital late Sunday night in the Myrtle Beach...
Multi-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area sends four to hospital
Elsa's impacts arrive early Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Elsa slightly stronger, impacts arrive early Thursday
Crews responded to the Little River area Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into a building.
Vehicle crashes into building in Little River

Latest News

The EOC is unlikely to be activated for Tropical Storm Elsa.
Horry County Emergency Management officials keeping close eye on Elsa’s track
NMB Residents ‘sound off’ on whether harsher penalties are discouraging people from setting...
Some North Myrtle Beach neighbors attribute quiet 4th of July to harsher fireworks penalties
Drugs seized from a home along 4th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach during a search warrant.
Police find 7-year-old in Myrtle Beach home during drug investigation; 2 arrested
.
Harsher penalties keep fireworks quiet in North Myrtle Beach