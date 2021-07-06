Submit a Tip
La. police plead for info after child killed in 4th of July drive-by shooting

Police said a crowd was there at the time of the shooting, but no one reports seeing anything.
By Alyssa Azzara and Matthew Segura
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Police in Northeast Louisiana are pleading for witnesses to come forward after a child was killed in a 4th of July drive-by shooting.

According to the Bastrop Police Department, the shooting happened in the 9000 block of Carbon Plant Rd., at a local hangout spot known as “the slab.” When officers arrived at the scene, they found a ten-year-old shot in the chest. Police said the child later died at Morehouse General Hospital.

Police also said “a large crowd was present at the time of the shooting but none claimed to have witnessed the shooting,” which happened around 9:45 p.m. While at the scene on July 5, KNOE 8 News saw leftover fireworks and shell casings.

Neighbors said the crowd was shooting fireworks at the time of the incident. Willie Garth, who lives in Bastrop, said “the slab” is usually a quiet place where people go to barbeque and hang out.

“Well, I don’t understand why they were shooting over here anyway,” Garth said. “‘Cause this area here, the guys come hang out, you know, get under the trees, barbeque kick it, you know, talk about old times and what’s going on, and for something like that to happen, I don’t see why. I don’t understand. Why are they shooting in this hood here? Out of all spots, everybody hangs out here.”

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Some neighbors said it seems like gun violence has gotten worse in Bastrop. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Bastrop Police Department at (318) 281-1322 or North Delta Crime Stoppers at (318) 388-CASH (2274).

