‘It’s been a record weekend’: Grand Strand businesses see busy Fourth of July holiday

By Katherine Phillips
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Packed beaches and empty coolers mean a busy day for Garden City Grocery owner Paul Hoaglan.

“It’s been a record weekend, record week actually,” he said in between checking out a growing line of costumers at his Atlantic Avenue storefront.

Ahead of the weekend, Hoaglan said he made sure his business was stocked up for all the beachgoers stopping in for supplies ahead of their vacation or trip to the beach.

“Last couple days has been a constant line, so it’s busy. Pretty much all the businesses around here are breaking records from prior years,” he said.

Officials with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said the Fourth of July is typically the busiest weekend along the Grand Strand. Since this summer has been busier than summers past, chamber officials said they wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the busiest Independence Day in a long time.

By their estimates and preliminary data, hotel occupancy is expected to be almost - if not all the way - full.

The Myrtle Beach International Airport is also breaking recent travel records too, with a nearly 70% jump of scheduled departing seats this weekend than in 2019 and a 94% jump over last year.

MYR: Scheduled departing seats for July 4th weekend 94% higher than 2020

This all adds up to a busy weekend for Grand Strand roads, restaurants, and beaches.

Tourists like Ben Calcara said he’s been coming to the area for years and could tell it was busy, but he was just happy to watch the fireworks and spend time at the beach.

“It’s super busy but it’s also super fun, with COVID finally being over and people having the chance to break out,” Calcara said. “Gotta go somewhere.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

