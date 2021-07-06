How to with Halley: The Flow Rider at Myrtle Waves Water Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You never know what we’ll learn about on How to with Halley. This week, we enjoyed a trip to Myrtle Waves.

One of their most popular attractions is the Flow Rider. This fun ride simulates an actual wave, giving you the chance to body surf. It’s one of only two in the state of South Carolina.

Come along with us and see what it’s all about!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

