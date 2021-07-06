Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

How to with Halley: The Flow Rider at Myrtle Waves Water Park

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You never know what we’ll learn about on How to with Halley. This week, we enjoyed a trip to Myrtle Waves.

One of their most popular attractions is the Flow Rider. This fun ride simulates an actual wave, giving you the chance to body surf. It’s one of only two in the state of South Carolina.

Come along with us and see what it’s all about!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Tindall
Man jailed on felony DUI charges after crash in Conway area
Weakening Elsa will move through the Carolinas Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Elsa set to bring heavy rain, gusty winds on Thursday
A three-vehicle crash sent several people to the hospital late Sunday night in the Myrtle Beach...
Multi-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area sends four to hospital
Crews responded to the Little River area Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into a building.
Vehicle crashes into building in Little River
Not much change in the 5 AM update when it comes to the track.
First Alert: Tropical moisture returns this week, impacts from Elsa expected midweek

Latest News

Spending the day at Myrtle Waves Water Park
Myrtle Waves Water Park in Myrtle Beach
Hey Eric Do My Job: Lifeguarding at Myrtle Waves
Hey Eric Do My Job: Lifeguarding at Myrtle Waves
Sinusonic nasal congestion relief
Sinusonic nasal congestion relief
Hey Eric Do My Job: Myrtle Waves Water Park - Part 2
Hey Eric Do My Job: Myrtle Waves Water Park - Part 2