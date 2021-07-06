Submit a Tip
Host of Chants garner preseason recognition from Pro Football Focus

Coastal Carolina had 14 student-athletes earn preseason honors from Pro Football Focus
CCU's Jaivon Heiligh was a first team selection at wide receiver.
By CCU Athletics
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. – The preseason all-conference recognition continues to roll in for the Coastal Carolina football team, as the defending 2020 Sun Belt Conference Champions had a total of 14 student-athletes named to the Pro Football Focus (PFF) Preseason College Football All-Sun Belt team.

The teams were selected with the help of PFF grades and advanced statistics.

The group of Chanticleers was headlined by first-team selections Grayson McCall at quarterback, Reese White at running back, Jaivon Heiligh at wide receiver, and PFF Preseason College football third-team All-American Isaiah Likely at tight end on offense, while Jeffrey Gunter at defensive end and D’Jordan Strong at cornerback both earned first-team honors on defense.

Sophomore offensive lineman Willie Lampkin picked up second-team honors, while four Chants in senior placekicker Massimo Biscardi, defensive tackle C.J. Brewer, spur linebacker Enock Makonzo, and safety Alex Spillum all garnered third-team accolades.

Picking up honorable mention honors were offensive linemen Trey Carter and Sam Thompson, as well as veteran punter Charles Ouverson.

The PFF Preseason College Football All-Sun Belt team marks the third team this season that the Chanticleers have had double-digit honorees joining the Phil Steele Magazine and Athlon Sports.

