Horry County Emergency Management officials keeping close eye on Elsa’s track

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - As Tropical Storm Elsa inches its way closer to the Grand Strand, Horry County leaders are making sure they’re prepared to keep residents safe.

They are closely monitoring the storm’s track to see what potential impacts could be felt in the Grand Strand.

The Emergency Operations Center has not been activated yet, and county officials don’t expect to activate it for this storm, but they’re keeping a close eye on all the developments.

“We are just watching the updates as the National Hurricane Center provides them,” Thomas Bell with Horry County Emergency Management said.

In years past, many county leaders gathered into the EOC during hurricanes.

But last year during Hurricane Isaias, not as many people were allowed in due to COVID-19.

Bell said they’re sticking with those safety precautions this year as well.

“That is just out of an abundance of caution, knowing that COVID has not fully gone away and needing everyone who is at the emergency operations center or reporting there for an activation to stay as healthy as possible to stay as healthy as possible throughout the duration of the event,” Bell said.

With that said, staff will be able to work remotely if needed.

Bell said working remotely won’t be an issue, because they learned a lot from not only going through the same thing last year during Isaias but also because they’ve done so much work virtually for the last 16 months, meaning they’ve gotten the hang of it.

“It worked out very well,” Bell said. “So we knew we have that capacity, that capability to do that, so that is something that we will leverage to our advantage in the future whether we have an ongoing pandemic or not.”

