Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County Emergency Management officials keeping close eye on Elsa’s track

By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - As Tropical Storm Elsa inches its way closer to the Grand Strand, Horry County leaders are making sure they’re prepared to keep residents safe.

They are closely monitoring the storm’s track to see what potential impacts could be felt in the Grand Strand.

The Emergency Operations Center has not been activated yet, and county officials don’t expect to activate it for this storm, but they’re keeping a close eye on all the developments.

“We are just watching the updates as the National Hurricane Center provides them,” Thomas Bell with Horry County Emergency Management said.

In years past, many county leaders gathered into the EOC during hurricanes.

But last year during Hurricane Isaias, not as many people were allowed in due to COVID-19.

Bell said they’re sticking with those safety precautions this year as well.

“That is just out of an abundance of caution, knowing that COVID has not fully gone away and needing everyone who is at the emergency operations center or reporting there for an activation to stay as healthy as possible to stay as healthy as possible throughout the duration of the event,” Bell said.

With that said, staff will be able to work remotely if needed.

Bell said working remotely won’t be an issue, because they learned a lot from not only going through the same thing last year during Isaias but also because they’ve done so much work virtually for the last 16 months, meaning they’ve gotten the hang of it.

“It worked out very well,” Bell said. “So we knew we have that capacity, that capability to do that, so that is something that we will leverage to our advantage in the future whether we have an ongoing pandemic or not.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Tindall
Man jailed on felony DUI charges after crash in Conway area
Weakening Elsa will move through the Carolinas Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Elsa set to bring heavy rain, gusty winds on Thursday
A three-vehicle crash sent several people to the hospital late Sunday night in the Myrtle Beach...
Multi-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area sends four to hospital
Elsa's impacts arrive early Thursday.
FIRST ALERT: Elsa slightly stronger, impacts arrive early Thursday
Crews responded to the Little River area Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into a building.
Vehicle crashes into building in Little River

Latest News

Lake City vying to become the "Nicest Place in America."
Lake City in the running to be named Reader’s Digest’s ‘Nicest Place in America’
NMB Residents ‘sound off’ on whether harsher penalties are discouraging people from setting...
Some North Myrtle Beach neighbors attribute quiet 4th of July to harsher fireworks penalties
Drugs seized from a home along 4th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach during a search warrant.
Police find 7-year-old in Myrtle Beach home during drug investigation; 2 arrested
.
Harsher penalties keep fireworks quiet in North Myrtle Beach