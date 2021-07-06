Former CCU Soccer standouts to represent their home country in 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup

CONWAY, S.C. – Former Coastal Carolina University men’s soccer teammates Braulio Linares-Ortiz and Frantzdy Pierrot will represent their home countries in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup which began this week with the preliminary round at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Linares-Ortiz, a goalkeeper, will represent his country of Guatemala while Pierrot will play for his native Haiti at a forward position.

Both players spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons with the Chanticleers and were both all-conference performers while helping lead CCU to consecutive Sun Belt Conference regular-season and tournament championships. The duo also helped guide the Chants to back-to-back NCAA National Championship appearances, including 2017′s magical season in which CCU made it to the third round of the national championship tournament before a road loss to eventual NCAA National Champion Stanford.

