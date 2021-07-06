FIRST ALERT: Increasing humidity, Elsa brings heavy rain & gusty winds Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - All eyes are focused on Tropical Storm Elsa as it is expected to bring heavy rain, gusty winds and even a low tornado threat to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee on Thursday.

Showers and storms return to the forecast ahead of Elsa and the tropical moisture that will pump into the area. (WMBF)

Until then, our forecast remains rather quiet with increasing temperatures and humidity. Highs will range in the mid 80s on the beaches to the upper 80s to lower 90s inland both today and tomorrow. Just an isolated shower is possible for the forecast today before chances increase on Wednesday, especially Wednesday night ahead of Elsa’s impacts.

Elsa continues to work to the north at 12 mph this morning with 60 mph sustained winds. (WMBF)

As of Tuesday morning, Elsa is located 50 miles north of Havana, Cuba. Elsa is forecast to pass near the Florida Keys this morning and move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida later today and into Wednesday.

Remnants of Elsa will slide through the area bringing wind, rain and a low tornado threat. (WMBF)

Elsa currently has sustained winds near 60 mph with higher gusts this morning and the additional strengthening is expected through tonight before Elsa moves inland over Florida. A wind gusts of 46 mph was measured at the Key West International Airport earlier this morning.

Elsa is still expected to make landfall along the Florida Big Bend region Wednesday morning. Any strengthening of the storm will happen today but should be kept in check. Despite warm water, increasing wind shear will keep the storm in check.

Once Elsa makes landfall in Florida, the remnants of the storm are expected to race through the Carolinas on Thursday. The worst of the weather locally will be during the day on Thursday with improving weather late in the day.

RAINFALL

Heavy rain looks likely Thursday with 1″ to 3″ expected for most of the area. River levels continue to run much lower-than-normal so river flooding is not expected. Some localized roadway flooding may occur to do the heavy nature of the rainfall.

WINDS

Widespread issues from wind are NOT expected. Winds will turn gusty starting Thursday morning and peak as the remnants move through South Carolina. Secure any loose outdoor items as winds are expected to gust 35+ mph through the day.

TORNADO THREAT

An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out through Thursday. While widespread severe weather is unlikely, we will be along the right side of the forecast track. This is the region favored for a tornado threat with tropical systems. The threat for tornadoes will quickly end Thursday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a level one severe weather risk for late Wednesday night and Thursday for these threats mentioned above. Of course, now is the best time to download the First Alert Weather App! It’s a great tool to keep you informed on Elsa and future storms during this hurricane season.

