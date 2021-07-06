FIRST ALERT: Impacts from Elsa arrive early Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Humidity will gradually increase ahead of Elsa’s passage through the Carolinas on Thursday.

Here's a look at Elsa this morning. (WMBF)

Aa of 11 AM, Elsa is located 65 miles west northwest of Key West, Florida. Elsa is moving to the north northwest at 10 mph followed by a faster northeastward pace on Wednesday.

Here's the latest track for Elsa as it weakens moving inland through Georgia and South Carolina. (WMBF)

On the forecast track, Elsa will continue to pass near the Florida Keys this morning, and move near or over portions of the west coast of Florida later today through tonight. On Wednesday morning, Elsa is forecast to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf coast and then move across the southeastern United States through Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast through tonight, and Elsa could be near hurricane strength before it makes landfall in Florida.

Elsa will then weaken as it moves inland into Georgia and the Carolinas, bringing the showers and storms into our area by late Wednesday night - early Thursday morning.

RAINFALL

1 to 3 inches of rain is likely early Thursday as Elsa moves through the region. (WMBF)

Heavy rain looks likely Thursday with 1″ to 3″ expected for most of the area. River levels continue to run much lower-than-normal so river flooding is not expected. Some localized roadway flooding may occur to do the heavy nature of the rainfall.

WINDS

Wind gusts of 30-40 mph will be possible Thursday morning as Elsa moves through the region. (WMBF)

Widespread issues from wind are NOT expected. Winds will turn gusty starting Thursday morning and peak as the remnants move through South Carolina. Secure any loose outdoor items as winds are expected to gust 35+ mph through the day.

TORNADO THREAT

An isolated tornado or two will be possible early Thursday morning as Elsa moves through the region. (WMBF)

An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out through Thursday. While widespread severe weather is unlikely, we will be along the right side of the forecast track. This is the region favored for a tornado threat with tropical systems. The threat for tornadoes will quickly end Thursday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a level one severe weather risk for late Wednesday night and Thursday for these threats mentioned above. Of course, now is the best time to download the First Alert Weather App! It’s a great tool to keep you informed on Elsa and future storms during this hurricane season.

